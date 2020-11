This logging truck ended up in a ditch in wet road conditions north of Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

The northbound lane of State Highway 2 near Tangoio, 23km north of Napier, was blocked after a logging truck slid into a roadside ditch.

A police spokesperson said police were notified at 8.09am on Monday.

The accident on SH2 near Tangoio Settlement Rd was blocking one lane. Motorists are being asked to pass with care.

The police spokesperson said there are no reports of any injuries.