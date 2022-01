A ute on fire on the Waikato Expressway in Bombay. Photo / Supplied

A ute fire on the Waikato Expressway in Bombay sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the vehicle was "well involved with fire" when they arrived at the scene just before 2.15pm.

Police and ambulance also attended the incident on the northbound side of the expressway near the Bombay fruit shops, said an eyewitness.

St John said one person was in a minor condition and did not need to go to hospital.