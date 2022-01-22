Emergency services are in attendance. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are in attendance. Photo / Supplied

A large blaze near a wastewater treatment plant in Taupo this afternoon has prompted evacuations and a large emergency services response.

Eight fire trucks and one helicopter are on the scene of the vegetation fire on Rickit St, Taupo.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) received reports of the fire about 4.45pm today.

A FENZ spokesperson said crews from Taupo first responded and then transmitted a third alarm.

Precautionary evacuations have been made but at this stage, no structures are involved, police said in a statement.

Police are asking the public to avoid the Rickit St area of Taupo, near the wastewater treatment plant and cemetery, while emergency services respond.

Police are at the scene and assisting with evacuations.

Traffic management is being put in place.

More to come