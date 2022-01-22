Photo / Supplied, The Way Studios

A bush fire in Upper Hutt is now under control after three helicopters rushed to drop water bombs to support firefighters on the ground.

The fire near Evergreen Cres in the suburb of Trentham was first reported to Fire and Emergency New Zealand after 3pm today.

At 5pm today FENZ said the fire was under control but still about 2ha in size.

"Firefighters are still on scene to extinguish the fire and a third helicopter is on the way to assist firefighting efforts before dark," FENZ said in a statement.

Two helicopters are helping a ground team. Photo / FENZ, Facebook

Footage of the helicopters dropping water on the bushy hills beside Evergreen Cres was taken by concerned locals this afternoon.

"What a Saturday," one person posted.

Another wrote: "That's no good, it's too hot & dry right now!"

Helicopters dropped water on the bushy hills beside Evergreen Cres. Photo / Supplied

FENZ said in a statement that about 10 nearby properties have been asked to prepare to evacuate if required "as a precaution".

"Fire and Emergency has been in contact with these properties. People are asked to please stay away from the area and let the firefighters do their work."