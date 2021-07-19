Urgent work needed to fix burst water main under State Highway 1 in Paremata

The pipe that lies between the Aotea turnoff and Paremata, broke on Saturday morning. Photo / 123RF

A lane on State Highway 1 in Paremata will remain shut after repair crews found a burst water main was more difficult to fix than first thought and will require further urgent work.

The pipe that lies between the Aotea turnoff and Paremata, broke on Saturday morning after severe rainfall in the Wellington region.

The piece of infrastructure caused sewage to overflow on to Station Rd, Paremata Cres and on some areas near the entrance of Paremata Primary School grounds.

Wellington Water chief adviser of wastewater Steve Hutchison said crews will remain on site to continue on additional work.

"The pipe remains in a fragile condition and the weather has contributed to the challenges around this work."

Hutchinson said crews were working hard to restore State Highway 1 northbound back to two lanes for this afternoon's traffic.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said besides the burst water main and some areas of flooding, the city's infrastructure held up well in the weekend's wild weather.

"We were very lucky we didn't get hit too badly we had major surface flooding in Dimick St and Champion St but that went straight down and that cleared.

"We did have a couple of other sewer manholes pop their lids over near Penryn Dr but the main one is the sewer on State Highway 1."

Baker said she was relieved there was no flooding in properties.

She asked the public to help out in the clean-up effort around the city.

"We can't get around the whole city in one day with the street cleaners and clean the drains so if there is something outside your house [and it has leaves and stuff] just help us out a little bit."

Waka Kotahi regional manager Mark Owen said the road network has bounced back.

"We did have a number of issues across the road network and the crews will still be out doing a final tidy up but generally things are back to normal."

Owen asked people to take care on the roads as hazards such as debris remained.

"There could be excess surface water around and even after the rain has stopped sometimes slips do continue to come down so just want to advise people travelling across the network particularly those heading away on school holidays to take extra care."

He said they plan for these events but when there are multiple hits across the network it becomes difficult.

"We do know that a number of people were stuck on State Highway 2 for a number of hours so we apologise for that, it's just the nature of it."

Meanwhile, extreme rainfall in Lower Hutt over the weekend has caused untreated sewage from the Hinemoa St and Malone Rd pumping stations to flow into Waiwhetū Stream.

Hutt City Council advised the discharges were only for a brief period, but people should stay away from the stream.

Signs have been put up advising people against entering the water or collecting food from the affected reaches of the stream.

Water sampling is under way to determine when the stream will be safe to use.