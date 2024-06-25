Drag king Willy SmacknTush said the event would be 'fully clothed, age appropriate and full of joy and sparkles'.

Threats have forced a drag king storytime event, due to take place in Upper Hutt this Thursday, to be called off.

The event was due to involve drag king Willy SmacknTush reading family-friendly books to children, as part of a wider pride campaign in libraries.

In a statement, director of community services Mike Ryan said the event would not be rescheduled.

“After receiving feedback on social media, during in-person meetings and from emails and phone calls, we are unable to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for those who had planned to attend this event. The safety of our tamariki, community and staff is our priority,” Ryan said.

He said it was not a decision taken lightly, and “may be disappointing” to some.

“Our library’s users have the right to attend events in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment.”

Destiny Church has been leading a campaign to shut the event down.

Leader Brian Tamaki called on Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy to cancel the event, warning “if the Mayor and his councillors do not shut this event down, I have instructed our Destiny Church members and ManUp men to shut it down.”

Members from the church and protest group the Freedom and Rights Coalition went to the Upper Hutt City Council offices to speak with Mayor Wayne Guppy about the event yesterday, handing over a petition from those opposing the drag storytime.

Drag performer Willy SmacknTush said on social media the drag event was due to be family-friendly and “fully clothed, age appropriate and full of joy and sparkles.

“The fear mongering and disinformation about drag performers is not based in reality,” they said.

The event was described by Upper Hutt Libraries as family-friendly. The drag king “will be reading stories about empathy, diversity and belonging, while in audience-appropriate costume.”

The drag storytime was part of the wider ‘out on the shelves’ campaign, supported by charity InsideOUT Kōaro, to give young rainbow New Zealanders a sense of belonging and safety in schools.

The campaign, which is held each June, said libraries are “one of the few public spaces where rainbow young people can safely access representation, information, resources and community”.

Upper Hutt city councillor Emma Holderness, who describes herself as a “strong ally of the rainbow community,” said the city has a wonderfully diverse community.

“It’s important that we acknowledge and celebrate the people in our city by supporting a range of initiatives and events throughout the year. It’s also important to our staff, some of whom are part of the rainbow community or allies of the community, that their workplace is a safe and respectful place,” she said.

Drag queen Nessquick supported the event and the performer on social media, saying “young people deserve to see our art form, and deserve the ability to explore gender and gender expression”.

Paekākāriki Pride was also vocal in support of the event. In a post to social media, Paekākāriki Pride said “bringing colour, joy, and glitter to public libraries should be a safe experience for artists and for anyone coming to experience that art.”

The Paekākāriki Pride committee said it was deeply disappointed by the “hate and bigotry” the library and drag performer had received.

Hastings District Council and Rotorua Lakes Council had recently cancelled rainbow storytime events, after opposition from Destiny Church.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was unfortunate the event could not go ahead.

Hazlehurst said people had been subject to “intimidation,” and feared protests outside the library could become “aggressive”.

Earlier this year, drag reading group Rainbow Storytime NZ wrote on Facebook it was “very upset and disappointed to announce the cancellation of the Rainbow Storytime NZ nationwide tour”.

