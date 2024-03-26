A Drag Storytime at Hastings Library has been cancelled amid a spate of threats and misinformation. Photo / Hastings District Council

Hastings District Council has become the second council in NZ to cancel the Rainbow Storytime and Living Library events with Erica and CoCo Flash, citing disinformation and safety concerns.

The cancellation comes as Destiny Church Pastor Brian Tamaki vowed to shut down the events running at council libraries nationwide, claiming that they were “inappropriate as they sexualise our Kiwi children.”

Shows scheduled at the Hastings Library for Wednesday, March 27, would have seen the two drag performers read stories about inclusivity and acceptance to children.

There were widespread protests in Gisborne on Tuesday, where it was believed Destiny Church members vandalised a Rainbow crossing in retaliation for the events.

Another scheduled performance at the Rotorua Library last week was also cancelled, with Rotorua Lakes Council also citing safety and disinformation concerns.

According to HDC, Hastings councillors, library staff and council customer service had received a large number of messages falsely accusing the events of being a platform for the sexual grooming of young people.

Threatening notes were also targeted at performers Sunita Torrance and Daniel Lockett, and a risk assessment was undertaken, which impacted the decision to cancel.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was deeply disappointed to be forced into the position of cancelling the event.

“We had every intention of standing up to this intimidation and going ahead, but unfortunately the potential for there to be possibly aggressive protests outside the library is something we can’t subject our children and the rest of the community to,” she said.

“We have a responsibility to keep people safe at our facilities, and the escalation of hateful and bigoted rhetoric around this event, coupled with the huge costs and the strain on resources to bring in security to ensure people’s safety, means we are in a position this year that we can’t guarantee attendees’, staff and the performers’ safety.

She hoped to hold the event at a later date.

“We look forward to holding this event again in the future.”

Hastings Library hosted similar events previously in 2020 and 2022 when they proved popular with children and their parents.

According to HDC, the shows contained no sexual content; were age-appropriate and designed to be entertaining and fun.

They also noted it was a parents’ choice whether their children attend, and the programme was to take place in an upstairs section of the library away from the general public library area.

Messages in support of the event have also been received from members of the public, including some of the Rainbow community.

Councillor Wendy Schollum, who has attended Rainbow Storytime events with her young children in the past, said Hastings prided itself on being a welcoming, inclusive community.

“To have a small segment of our community twist the intention of this event to peddle another agenda and shut it down is very hard to stomach, and I wish to express my sympathy to our Rainbow community and supporters, and the performers, that we have been forced into this position.

“Our libraries are places that cater for all views and values – not everyone will agree with all the programmes that are run but that’s part of being in a society that embraces and reflects our people and all their differences.”