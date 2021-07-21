Union meeting set to cause disruption for Greater Wellington commuters

The meeting in Upper Hutt will be held between 9:30am and 2:30pm. Photo / file

The meeting in Upper Hutt will be held between 9:30am and 2:30pm. Photo / file

Hutt Valley commuters could face some disruption today as Tranzurban bus drivers meet for a union meeting.

Their collective agreement is up for renewal and union members are meeting to discuss what they want to bring to the bargaining table.

About 38 per cent of Tranzurban drivers in Wellington are union members.

The meeting will be held between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher said the union meeting will not affect school services but will impact some customers using off-peak services.

"Tranzurban is working hard to cover as many driver shifts as possible, to minimise any possible disruptions.

"We will keep customers updated through our website and social media channels, as well as through public information on radio."

Gallacher said whilst some services might be impacted, Metlink fully supports any union members attending the meeting.

Hutt Valley: Some Tranzurban off peak services cancelled due to a union meeting 9.30am to 2.30pm– Thursday 22 July — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) July 21, 2021

The following services will be impacted: 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 120, 121, 130, 145, 150, 154, 160, 170.