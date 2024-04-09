Iconic reggae band UB40 have announced two New Zealand shows as part of their 45th anniversary and brand new album, UB45.

Iconic reggae band UB40 have announced two New Zealand shows as part of their 45th anniversary and brand new album, UB45.

Iconic reggae band UB40 have announced two New Zealand shows as part of their 45th anniversary and brand new album, UB45.

The band’s freshly announced Red Red Wine Tour kicks off at the Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on Tuesday, October 8 before heading to Auckland to play at the Trusts Arena on Thursday, October 10.

They’ll be joined on their tour by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, Eagle-Eye Cherry known for his hit Save Tonight.

UB40′s new album UB45, set for release on Friday, April 19 will have the previously released singles Champion, a reworking of Red Red Wine, now featuring the vocals of lead singer Matt Doyle, Gimme Some Kinda Sign and new singles Home and Forever True which were released last month.

Ali Campbell - the band’s original singer - tours with another band billed as “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell”.

Speaking to the Herald, founding member and guitarist Robin Campbell said: “As soon as we finish touring, we usually wanna get into the studio and as soon as we are finished in the studio, we wanna get out on the road”.

Founding member and guitarist Robin Campbell claims he once nearly moved to Christchurch. Photo / Supplied.

“It’s what we love doing and it’s what we’ve been doing all of our adult lives.”

Campbell told the Herald he’s always loved coming to NZ and has always loved the reception the band gets.

“We’re always treated beautifully, it’s a very friendly place,” he said.

Campbell even admitted to the Herald he once nearly moved to Christchurch.

“I love not just coming to Auckland and playing the big show but I also love going south.”

Robin Campbell said the practicalities of being in a band that lived in England did stop his plans to move to Christchurch but he hasn’t fully written off moving to Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

“I love Christchurch, it’s always reminded me of England decades ago, I almost moved there. I loved it that much,” he said.

Campbell said the practicalities of being in a band that lived in England did stop his plans but he hasn’t fully written off moving to Aotearoa.

“I always had half a plan that when I retired, I would move to NZ, but I’ve never retired, I just kept going,” he said.

Reflecting on the band’s 45th anniversary, Campbell told the Herald one of his many highlights was when the band was inducted into the Māori Nation in the 1980s.

“It was just a fantastic experience, it was such a surprise because we weren’t expecting it,” he said.

“When we arrived there were thousands of people singing to us, and it was, it was a beautiful thing that’s remained legendary for the band.”

Fans can be first to buy tickets via the UB40 / Ticketek / TEG Live and MJR Presents pre-sale, on Monday, April 15 at 1pm; with the general public on sale at 1pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Pierre Nixon is the Herald’s South Island Breaking News Reporter based in Christchurch. He joined NZME in 2022 as a Multimedia Journalist for Newstalk ZB.