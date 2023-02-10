Two youths arrested after allegedly hurting and robbing victims in Raglan

The two teens will face youth court on February 15. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly wounding and robbing victims in Raglan over the weekend.

The 14-year-old male and 16-year-old female were arrested today after police executed search warrants, Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.

The youths will face charges, including aggravated wounding, aggravated robbery and unlawful interference with motor vehicles.

They are both due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on February 15.

“Police would like to thank our community for coming forward with information and supporting our enquiries,” Patterson said.

“We hope the swift investigation and resulting arrests will provide reassurance to the community after these concerning incidents.”