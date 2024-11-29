Aria-Sativa Kapene, 24, and Crystal-Alizae Emery, 20, have been named by family members as the two women who died after a crash in Takanini. Photo / Facebook

One person commented on the post, saying, “Such a beautiful life taken way too soon. You and Krystal were inseparable and the only light in this is that you are still together. I’ll think of you often & continue to look back on our memories together”.

Officers were called to the intersection of Great South Rd and Walter Strevens Drive about 12.25am, a police spokesman said. A truck and two cars were involved in the crash.

“Two people in one of the cars died, while the driver of the second car had minor injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured,” the spokesman said.

“Cordons were in place for several hours, and the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.”

Emergency services were called to a crash on Great South Rd in Takanini that killed two women last weekend. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In a Givealittle fundraising page set up to help the family cover funeral costs for the pair, the whānau said they were dealing with an unimaginable loss.

“Aria-Sativa and Crystal-Alize were daughters, sisters, cousins and friends. They were loved deeply by all who knew them,” a note on the page read.

“Their young spirits were taken far too soon – leaving a void that can never be filled.”

The family said they were seeking financial support to help give their girls the send-off they deserve.

“Funeral expenses have placed an overwhelming burden on our whānau during this already heart-wrenching time.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference. Thank you for your aroha and compassion during this heartbreaking time.

“Together, we can ease financial strain on our whānau and focus on honouring the beautiful lives of Aria-Sativa and Crystal-Alize Emery.”

