Connor Boyd was left with critical injuries and taken to Auckland City Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Police have laid manslaughter charges against two teens after the death of a young man in central Auckland early on Sunday.

The victim has been named today by police as 18-year-old Connor Boyd, of East Auckland.

The incident occurred at 2.35am on Sunday near the intersection of Customs St East and Commerce St and involved a vehicle and pedestrian, police said.

Police said at the time the vehicle involved left the scene of the incident but was located later.

Boyd was left with critical injuries and taken to Auckland City Hospital where he died on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Connor's family at this extremely difficult time," Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said.

Police have charged two 18-year-olds, a man and woman, with manslaughter in connection with Connor's death.

The woman has also been charged with three counts of assault.

Both were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

"While police have laid charges over this matter, we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the lead-up to it," Salton said.

"Police would particularly appeal to anyone in the area with video or dashcam footage to come forward."

• Anyone with information that can assist the investigation has been asked to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 220424/0296.