The scene last Saturday. Photo / Vita Molyneux

A 21-year-old man will appear in court today in relation to a gang shooting on Wellington's Dixon St which left two people critically injured.

The man is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and three charges of being a party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is one of seven arrested in connection with last week's early morning shooting, which police believe is linked to a second shooting hours later in Tawa.

Two people were arrested just after the shooting last Saturday around 5am and another five people were arrested about 30 minutes after a second firearm incident that occurred about 7am on Tremewan St in Tawa.

"Firearms incidents are relatively rare in Wellington, and distressing to our communities when they do occur," Inspector Warwick McKee said.

"Police investigations staff are now working to determine the circumstances of the incidents ahead of bringing formal charges against the people arrested, who remain in custody."

Police say they continue to investigate, and further charges are likely.

• Anyone with information who has not come forward can call police on 105 and quote file number 220423/8189. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.