A South Rd property in New Plymouth was an address of interest in the investigation relating to the death of Rei Marshall. Photo / Tara Shaskey

As not guilty pleas were filed by a trio accused of murder, emotions ran high for the grieving whānau of the alleged victim.

From the public gallery of the High Court at New Plymouth, Rei Marshall's father called "bull****" when Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner entered a deemed not guilty plea.

Surrounded by tearful whānau, the man was encouraged to remain silent as the remaining accused also denied the charge.

Ormsby-Turner, 26, is one of three charged with murder in relation to the death of 23-year-old Marshall.

The father of two was allegedly stabbed on the evening of August 3.

He was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital by associates but died shortly after.

A homicide investigation dubbed Operation Polar was then launched and a house on South Rd in Blagdon became a focus for police.

In court on Friday, Ormsby-Turner's previous name suppression order lapsed, allowing his identity to now be revealed.

His co-defendants, aged 25 and 16, also entered deemed not guilty pleas but held on to name suppression for a while longer.

The man's order will expire in two weeks while an extended period of suppression was granted to the teen.

A trial date for the trio, who police have confirmed have gang connections, has been set down for June 12, 2023.

Ormsby-Turner and the other man were remanded back into police custody while the teen will remain in a youth justice facility. An application for bail will be heard for the youth later this month.

Alleged campsite murder

The body of Adrian Humphreys was found at a Taranaki campsite on May 7. Photo / Supplied

Also in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday was the young person charged in relation to the death of 57-year-old Adrian Humphreys.

The 16-year-old, who has name suppression until trial callover on February 3, is facing charges of murder and of committing burglary with a weapon.

He appeared via audio-visual link from a youth justice facility, while his parents were also present at the hearing.

Pleas will not be entered in the case until the teen's mental health has been assessed.

Defence lawyer Nicola Graham said reports will be ordered to establish his sanity, fitness to plead and fitness to stand trial.

The court appointed a communications assistant for the teen.

Humphreys' body was found at a remote campground in Tāngarākau, eastern Taranaki, on May 7.

He was an anaesthetic technician, originally from the United Kingdom, and worked at Southern Cross Healthcare in Rotorua.

Humphreys had travelled to the campsite where it was believed he stayed the night before his death.

A trial date of May 8, 2023, was set down.