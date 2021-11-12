Two people trapped after crash near Lake Pukaki

Five people have been injured in a crash in the Pukaki area.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Tekapo-Twizel Rd at about 12.30pm.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three vehicles are involved.
They said two people were trapped but have been freed.
Crews from the Twizel and Omarama stations are in attendance.
A St John spokesperson said they are still on scene and are treating five patients. A helicopter has also been sent to the site.
An update on their condition will be provided soon, they said.