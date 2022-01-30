The road was blocked this morning after an incident in Invercargill. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been shot in an incident in Invercargill early this morning.

About 1.10am, emergency services received reports of an incident at an address in Centre St.

A police spokesperson said two people received gunshot wounds and both have been flown to Dunedin Hospital.

A male is in a critical condition and a female is in a serious condition.

"Police remain at the address and will be conducting a scene examination this morning along with further inquiries."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220131/9471, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident came less than 24 hours after a man was rushed to hospital in Christchurch after suffering a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police received reports of a serious assault at about 4pm yesterday on the corner of Warrington and Barbadoes streets.

A spokesperson said officers found one person with a wound to their hand.

The Herald understands it was a gunshot wound.

"Police are currently investigating the cause of the injury."

A St John spokesperson has said they transported a person in serious condition to hospital.