A large number of armed police were at the scene in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been arrested after a large police operation closed streets around Henderson this morning.

Police were executing a search warrant at an address in Henderson Valley Rd around 6am.

A person then barricaded themselves inside the property and started hurling threats, stating they were armed.

Armed Offenders Squad officers cleared the address and two people have been taken into custody.

Inquiries are ongoing and charges are likely, a police statement said.

Cordons are being lifted.

Traffic around the area was gridlocked during peak hour traffic.

Henderson Valley Rd between Great North Rd and Smythe Rd is closed and detours are in place. Buses on routes 141 and 142 are also taking a different route while the operation is under way.

The cordoned-off property is opposite Auckland Council Henderson Service Centre.

A motorist told the Herald traffic was at a standstill on Great North Rd with between 40 and 50 cars stopped as they tried to turn right onto the closed Henderson Valley Rd.