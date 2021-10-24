Two people hospitalised after gunshots in Palmerston North overnight

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries. Photo / File

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following a report of a gun being fired in Palmerston North overnight.

Police are investigating the incident after emergency services were called to a Pembroke St address in the suburb of Highbury shortly after midnight.

In a statement, police said a man sustained serious injuries and remains in Palmerston North Hospital. A woman sustained serious facial injuries and has been transported to Wellington Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police on 105, quoting 211024/0052, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.