Person dies in crash at Ruapuna Raceway

Emergency services are responding to a crash at Ruapuna Raceway. Photo / Google Maps

A person has died after a crash at Canterbury's Ruapuna Raceway.

Police say that emergency services responded to a crash at the track this morning at around 10:40am.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way and WorkSafe has been notified," police said.

A drag racing meeting at the track today was called off after the crash.

The Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Club posted to Facebook about the incident but would not comment further.

ATTENTION. After a serious incident at the track this morning todays race meeting has been cancelled. There will be no more information at this time. Thank you Posted by Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Club on Saturday, October 23, 2021

A spokeswoman for the NZ Drag Racing Association was aware of the incident but would not comment, referring queries to the Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Club.