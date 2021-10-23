Voyager 2021 media awards
Newborn baby found dead in Christchurch house

Police say the baby was found at 8pm on Saturday night. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By: Qiuyi Tan

Police are investigating the death of a newborn baby in a Christchurch property.

A police spokeswoman said the baby was located at a residential address at about 8pm on Saturday night.

"A post mortem and scene examinations will be carried out today. At this early stage of our enquiries, no further information is available."

She confirmed a blue police tent had been set up in the backyard of the house.

The owners of the property in Spreydon say they are struggling and traumatised, according to a Stuff report.

- Developing story, more to come