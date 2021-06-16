Two people found dead at Pukekohe house, police investigating

Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a house in Auckland this afternoon.
Two people were found dead by police on arrival at a Pukekohe property.
"Police are making a number of enquiries to establish exactly what has happened," a police spokesperson said.
"Those enquiries are in their very early stages."
Police would remain at the scene throughout the evening.
Police received reports of a sudden death at 3.10pm.
St John sent one ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene.
No further comment from police was available at this time.
MORE TO COME