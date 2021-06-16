Two people found dead at Pukekohe house, police investigating

Two people were found dead by police at the Pukekohe property around 3.10pm.

Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a house in Auckland this afternoon.

"Police are making a number of enquiries to establish exactly what has happened," a police spokesperson said.

"Those enquiries are in their very early stages."

Police would remain at the scene throughout the evening.

St John sent one ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene.

No further comment from police was available at this time.

