Bomb threat forces Mitre 10 support office evacuation in northwest Auckland

Mitre 10's support office in Albany in Auckland. Photo / Google

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A bomb threat has forced Mitre 10 staff to evacuate an Auckland office.

Staff quickly left the hardware chain's Support Office in Albany on Friday afternoon.

"All staff and tenants have been removed from the site and no harm has occurred," a Mitre 10 spokeswoman said.

"The matter has been referred to the NZ Police for investigation."

She said police had advised the company no one should "enter the site until further notice".

Police, meanwhile, said they received "anonymous information suggesting a possible threat" earlier today.

"A search of the building has not located anything of concern," police said.

"Further inquiries will be undertaken over the weekend."