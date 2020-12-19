Two people flown to hospital after crash on Kaipara Coast Highway

Emergency services were called to the incident about 1pm. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Two people are in a serious condition after a single-car crash on Kaipara Coast Highway.

The car reportedly left the road on a bend and rolled, end on end, through bush before ending up in a paddock.

No one was trapped.

Two Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews were called to the scene about 1pm.

They attended to two people in a serious condition.

A man and a woman aged in their 30s and 40s were flown to Auckland City Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened between Omaumau Rd and Ogle Rd.

It didn't appear the road was closed, but traffic management would be in place as needed, the spokesperson said.