Covid 19 coronavirus: Kerre McIvor - Goodbye to 2020, a shocker of a year

4 minutes to read

2020 has been a doozy. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION:

On Friday, I turned off the microphone and put away my headphones and said goodbye to my colleagues at NewsTalk ZB for the final time for 2020.

This morning, I write my final column

