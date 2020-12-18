Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi concert promoter calls for luxury quarantine for international artists

A promoter is calling for "luxury" quarantine for stars touring New Zealand, including Sir Elton John. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Kiwi promoter in charge of New Zealand tours from Elton John, Alice Cooper and Bon Jovi says he's "frustrated" the Government hasn't adopted his suggestion to bring international artists into the country via private "luxury" quarantine.

Capital C: Concerts' Phil Sprey wants to fly international rock acts into New Zealand on a private plane and quarantine them in a tourist lodge in the South Island before they embark on tour dates - and his company will fund the whole quarantine process.

Sprey told Stuff he's been in talks with some international stars about his plans, but wouldn't say who.

It comes as the live music industry in New Zealand continues to struggle with the lack of visiting artists because of Covid-19 border rules.

Sprey said government departments, Cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister had all ignored his proposal.

He'd only had a phone call from Chris Hipkins' office and a stock email reply from Jacinda Ardern's office, he said.

Sprey insisted the plan wouldn't compromise Covid-19 security in New Zealand.

"It is very simple. There is no way we want to circumvent any of the Covid health and security measures in place.

"It would all be under the strictest security and the same testing regime that exists in quarantine facilities. When they have completed their quarantine they would come out and perform.

"There would be no shortcuts and there would be no taxpayer money involved."

And the expense of the quarantine process would be outweighed by the revenue that comes from gigs hosting as many as 30,000 people, he said.

An MIQ spokesperson told Stuff they couldn't say whether Sprey's proposal had been considered and said there were currently no plans to use "alternative" isolation or quarantine facilities.

"A key constraint on adding new facilities is the essential workforce who care for returnees," they said.

"We need nurses, defence personnel and police to run these facilities, and this a limited workforce."

And other issues needed to be considered. For example, there were a limited number of suitable facilities close to hospitals and transport hubs.

Earlier this month, Spark Arena co-owner Stuart Clumpas said luxury isolation facilities for touring rock acts could boost the struggling music sector.

"These acts don't want to be in the limelight when they are off-stage. Even before Covid they would be in isolation on tour," he said.

"We have talked to people that would come over for a tour if they could do that."

While several Kiwi acts have recently announced home tours, Sprey said New Zealand "desperately" needed international acts.

"How many times can you see Dave Dobbyn?"