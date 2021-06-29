Two people dead, five injured following serious crash on SH5

Two cars have crashed on State Highway 5. Photo / File

Two people have died and five others have been injured in a crash on State Highway 5, Waiotapu, south of Rotorua.

Three rescue helicopters were sent to the two-car crash and the road remains closed as police examine the scene.

The injuries of five hurt ranged from critical to minor, a police spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said two people were in one of the vehicles and five in the other.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between Waikite Valley Rd and

Waikaremoana Rd about 7.15pm.

The spokeswoman said fire and ambulance staff were also at the scene. Rescue helicopters were being sent from Tauranga and Taupō.

The Serious Crash Unit were also sent to the scene.

SH5 was blocked in both directions and diversions were being put in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and follow the directions of emergency services personnel.

Meanwhile, one person has suffered serious injuries in a crash at Haumoana in Hawke's Bay tonight.

The two-vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of Haumoana Rd and

Parkhill Rd about 7.45pm.

One person has sustained serious injuries, another moderate injuries.

Parkhill Rd is currently closed.