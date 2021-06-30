Serious injuries and traffic delays after State Highway 5 crash near Rotorua

A crash is blocking State Highway 5 near Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a two-car crash on State Highway 5, west of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they had received multiple reports of the crash near Maraeroa Rd.

The road was closed. It later reopened with stop/go traffic management in place.

1:40PM - Reports of a crash on #SH5 between Tirau and Ngongotahā near Dalbeth Rd, Hamurana. Follow the directions of emergency services. Please avoid this area or expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/8sriI5W0H1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 30, 2021

There was initially one person trapped in each of the cars, the spokeswoman said.

One person had serious injuries and one had minor injuries.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances and two helicopters were on the scene and the patients were being assessed.

It is the second crash on State Highway 5 near Rotorua in 24 hours. Last night, two people died and five were injured in a two-crash at Waiotapu.

The police spokeswoman said a tow was being arranged for the vehicles involved.