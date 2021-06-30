Further 12 gang members arrested in relation to Rotorua assault

FILE

Police have arrested a further 12 men in relation to an alleged assault on several innocent members of the public in Rotorua last month.

Detective Sergeant Caroline Wharton, of the Rotorua Police, said this followed 11 arrests made yesterday after search warrants carried out in Waitematā and Whanganui.

The men, all Hells Angels gang members ranging in age from 25 to 57, are facing charges including rioting, wounding with intent, and assault with intent, she said.

The arrests relate to an incident on May 22 outside a bar on Arawa St, Rotorua, in which 14 members of the public were assaulted.

As this matter remains before the courts, the police are unable to provide further comment at this time.