11 Hells Angels gang members arrested over violent incident outside Rotorua bar

Eleven gang members have been arrested in relation to a violent incident outside a Rotorua bar.

Detective Sergeant Caroline Wharton, of the Rotorua Police, said police investigating an alleged assault on several innocent members of the public in Rotorua last month have today arrested 11 men.



Search warrants were carried out this morning in Waitematā and Whanganui, she said.



"The men, all Hells Angels gang members and ranging in age from 27 to 57, are facing a range of charges, including rioting, wounding with intent, and assault with intent."



The arrests relate to an incident on May 22 outside a bar on Arawa St, Rotorua.



Fourteen members of the public were allegedly assaulted, with two suffering serious injuries.



"This was a frightening attack on innocent members of our community," Wharton said.



"Police would like to thank the public for information provided following an appeal after the May 22 incident."