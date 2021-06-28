Woman dies after State Highway 30 crash near Rotorua

Police have confirmed a woman died four days after a crash near Rotorua. Photo / File

A woman has died after being critically injured in a crash on State Highway 30, near Rotorua, on June 21.



The woman was taken to hospital following the crash near the intersection with Whirinaki Valley Rd about 7.10am, police said in a statement today.



She died in hospital on June 25.



Police said their thoughts were with her whānau and loved ones.



Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.