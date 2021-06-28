Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Woman dies after State Highway 30 crash near Rotorua

Quick Read
Police have confirmed a woman died four days after a crash near Rotorua. Photo / File

Police have confirmed a woman died four days after a crash near Rotorua. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

A woman has died after being critically injured in a crash on State Highway 30, near Rotorua, on June 21.

The woman was taken to hospital following the crash near the intersection with Whirinaki Valley Rd about 7.10am, police said in a statement today.

She died in hospital on June 25.

Police said their thoughts were with her whānau and loved ones.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.