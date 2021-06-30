Fatal SH5 crash: Police seek witnesses to crash that killed two, injured five south of Rotorua

Scene of the crash on State Highway 5 this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Scene of the crash on State Highway 5 this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash that killed two and left five others injured south of Rotorua last night.

Constable Craig Orr said there were likely people who witnessed the crash on State Highway 5, Waiotapu, near the Waikite Valley Rd intersection but were yet to come forward to police.

"We believe there are people who travelled through the crash scene who may have information that could assist our investigation into the cause of the crash.

"We also ask that anyone who has video footage or photographs of vehicles travelling along State Highway 5 during this time to get in touch."

Anyone who saw the crash or was travelling through that stretch of SH5 between 6.30-7.30pm is asked to contact police on105 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote file number 210630/0695.

Three rescue helicopters were sent to the scene of the two-car crash, which left the road blocked in both directions.

The injuries of the five hurt ranged from critical to minor, a police spokeswoman said.

Two people were in one of the vehicles and five in the other.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between Waikite Valley Rd and

Waikaremoana Rd about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said fire and ambulance staff were also at the scene. Rescue helicopters were being sent from Tauranga and Taupō.

The Serious Crash Unit were also sent to the scene.

Meanwhile, one person also suffered serious injuries in a crash at Haumoana in Hawke's Bay yesterday.

The two-vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of Haumoana Rd and

Parkhill Rd about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

One person has sustained serious injuries, another moderate injuries.