Two new Covid cases in Hawke's Bay, bringing total number to six

Five of them are linked to a case who visited Tu Step Fitness Classes at Ascend Church while Covid positive. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay now has a total of six Covid-19 cases in the region, five of them linked to a case who visited fitness classes while positive.

A new "close contact" location of interest has also been confirmed - Sazio Pasta Bar in Heretaunga St, Hastings.

Everyone who was at Sazio on Saturday January 15 from 5pm to 7pm should self-isolate and get a test immediately. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

The Ministry of Health will officially notify two new cases in Hawke's Bay on Thursday, along with one case that missed the cut off on Wednesday.

One of the two new cases is linked to the Hastings fitness classes cluster, taking that cluster to five, while the other case is likely to have contracted Covid-19 out of the region.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said people should keep up-to-date with the locations of interest reported on the Ministry's website as more locations were being added as public health official continued their investigations.

"We are continuing investigations and are in the process of informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

"We can now confirm the Hastings cluster is linked to the Delta outbreak."

Dr Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for Covid-19, even if they were vaccinated.

"People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Thursday 20 January:

· Splash Planet Hastings, drive-in 10am-1pm

· Totara Health, drive-in 10am-1pm

· CHB Health Centre, drive-in, 9am to 4pm

Friday 21 January:

· Splash Planet Hastings drive through 10am -1pm

· Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10am - 1pm

· CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

To book a test:

· Hastings Health Centre. For booked appointments call 06 281 2644 to book between 8.30am - 5pm Monday - Saturday

· The Doctors Napier. For booked appointments call 0800 837 819 to book between 9am - 5pm daily

· Takapau Health Centre. For booked appointments between Monday - Wednesday and Friday 11-30am -12pm call 06 855 8376

· Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call 06 838 8333