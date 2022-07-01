Two men arrested in relation to Whakatāne murder

A 25-year-old man from Waimana and a 32-year-old man from Taneatua had been arrested over an alleged murder. Photo / NZME

Two men have been arrested for the alleged murder of 48-year-old Mark Hohua in Whakatāne last month.

Hohua was assaulted on June 18 and later dropped off at Whakatāne Hospital after the attack.

He received medical care and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital but died the following day.

A 25-year-old man from Waimana and a 32-year-old man from Taneatua had been arrested in relation to his death.

They were due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court via audio-visual link tomorrow.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police on 105 and quote 220618/2962.

Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or on the Crime Stoppers website.