Police attend 'stabbing' incident at Henderson mall in West Auckland

One person sustained moderate injuries during the incident at WestCity Waitakere.

Police are attending a potential stabbing incident at WestCity Waitakere shopping mall in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson.

Emergency services were at the scene after an "altercation" at 3.40pm at Edsel St in Henderson.

"One person has sustained moderate injuries and has been taken to hospital," police said.

St John said they were notified of an incident in Henderson at 3:36pm.

St John sent "one rapid response vehicle, one ambulance, and one manager to the scene".

"We assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries who was transported to Auckland hospital."

Social media posts said the incident involved a stabbing.

Kat Whittaker posted on Facebook: "Some kid just got stabbed at Henderson mall."

George Tipene posted: "My nephew ... was with my sister getting a coffee and a group of them ran up behind and one stabbed him in the neck, he's been rushed to Auckland hospital."

Police said inquiries are ongoing.

