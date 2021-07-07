Two in ICU, another in hospital after car hits tree in Upper Hutt

A car has hit a tree in Upper Hutt, injuring three. Photo / Nick Mills

An Upper Hutt resident has described the moment she heard a car hit a tree in Totara Park early this morning, putting two people in ICU and another in hospital

Police attended the serious crash at 12.30am on Thursday morning, after a car hit a tree on California Drive. The Serious Crash Unit later attended.

Three people involved were seriously injuried, with one patient in a stable condition in the Hutt ED, and the other two in a serious condition in the Wellington ICU.

Baltimore Crescent resident Trudiana Brightwall said she was working a night shift from her home and could hear a car speeding.

"[I could hear it] getting louder and eventually getting closer."

Brightwall said she then opened up the curtain of her home out of curiosity and saw the car crash.

"All of a sudden I just saw a maroon, dark red vehicle just hit a van."

She said the car initially hit a van then hit a tree, and she believed people in the car to be in their late teens.

"They seemed very young, you know, and it is sad to see that up close and personal."

Brightwall then saw her neighbour heading to the scene and began calling the ambulance. She said the Serious Crash Unit remained on the scene until about 6am.