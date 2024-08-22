According to the data, the number of assaults against drivers in the first six months of 2024 rose to 33, up from 21 over the same period a year earlier.
Fifty-one assaults on drivers were logged with AT over 2023, with more than 120 cases of verbal abuse registered in that period.
Twenty-four assaults on drivers were recorded by AT in 2022, ranging from minor to severe, as well as more than 50 accounts of verbal abuse.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.