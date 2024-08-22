“A group of young males and females have made demands for property towards the two victims,” Darvill said.

Both victims were assaulted on the bus in broad daylight, and one of the girls sustained bruising to her face.

“Following the incident, police located and spoke to a group of young people.

In June, a schoolboy had three teeth knocked out and a further two teeth damaged after he was randomly attacked on an Auckland bus. Photo / File

“We are continuing to make enquiries into the matter,” Darvill said.

The two girls, understood to be 14 years old, were “badly shaken” by the attack while they were on the way to Sylvia Park shopping mall, a social media post said.

In April, a man was charged with assault after punching and kicking a driver in the Auckland suburb of Ponsonby.

In July, police arrested a 39-year-old woman after she attacked a schoolboy with a metal rod on an Auckland bus.

Latest figures from Auckland Transport confirm violence against bus drivers appears to be climbing.

According to the data, the number of assaults against drivers in the first six months of 2024 rose to 33, up from 21 over the same period a year earlier.

Fifty-one assaults on drivers were logged with AT over 2023, with more than 120 cases of verbal abuse registered in that period.

Twenty-four assaults on drivers were recorded by AT in 2022, ranging from minor to severe, as well as more than 50 accounts of verbal abuse.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.



