Two people have died in a crash in West Auckland early this morning.

The crash happened on Triangle Rd, between Lincoln Rd and Waimumu Rd, and was reported to authorities just before 6am.

Police said: "Initial indications from the scene are that a car struck a bridge on Triangle Road."

Two other people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

Police confirmed the fatalities just after 10.30am.