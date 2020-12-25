Serious crashes in Massey and Henderson, West Auckland, two people seriously hurt

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in West Auckland early this morning.
Emergency services were called to Triangle Rd, in Massey, after a crash was reported just before 6am.
St John confirmed two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Auckland City Hospital's emergency department for treatment.
Two ambulance vehicles and a manager were sent by St John to the scene - between Waimumu Rd and Lincoln Rd - a spokeswoman said.
It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
Motorists in the area are being warned to use alternative routes as the road is expected to be closed for "some time," police said in a statement.
The Serious Crash Unit is due to carry out a scene examination this morning.
Police are also responding to a single-vehicle crash on Henderson Valley Rd.
The incident was reported about 5.20am.
Police said the car involved crashed into a power pole and lines were down as a result.
"There are no reported injuries. However, the road will be closed while the lines are fixed."
Motorists are told to avoid the area, if possible.