Emergency services were called to a serious two-vehicle crash on Blenheim Road, Sockburn.

Two are in critical condition and another is seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch’s Sockburn.

The crash on Blenheim Road occurred just before 2.30pm.

Hato Hone St John responded with three ambulances, two rapid response units and one operations manager.

“Three patients, two in critical conditions and one in a serious condition, have been transported to Christchurch Hospital,” said a St John spokesperson.