Two charged with fleeing Bay View assault to Taupō

Two people who fled from police along State Highway 5 after a serious assault in Bay View, Napier, were later found and arrested in Taupō. Photo / NZME

Two people who fled after an assault in Bay View, near Napier, have been charged after being found in Taupō.

The pair were in a vehicle that failed to stop for police on Monday, leading to a large police presence along State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo.

The car was abandoned on SH5 near Taupō's Mountain Rd. The driver and passenger fled on foot into the bush.

A police search found the passenger and the alleged driver was spotted by a member of the public who saw him running along a street in Bonshaw Park, Taupō, just after 7pm that night.

The two were arrested and inquiries were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

A 27-year-old man was charged with failing to stop when followed by red and blue flashing lights and is expected to appear in the Taupō District Court tomorrow.

The passenger, a 32-year-old man, was charged with possessing cannabis.

The police spokeswoman said the victim of the assault did not appear to have needed medical attention.

St John said an ambulance was called to a serious assault in Bay View about 2.20 pm on Monday but was not required.