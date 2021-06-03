Two arrests in Kohukohu drug raid, meth and vehicles seized

Along with two arrests and methamphetamine, Tuesday morning's drug raid in Kohukohu netted this Harley Davidson motorcycle worth about $30,000. Photo / NZ Police

Two people have been arrested and a motorbike and a Jeep seized during a drugs bust in Kohukohu.

The arrests were made early Tuesday morning during a search in the usually quiet North Hokianga town by the Northland police Meth Harm Reduction Team.

The 58-year-old man, a gang associate, and a 47-year-old woman have been charged with multiple drugs and firearms offences.

Police found an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and a taser at the address.

This Jeep Cherokee was also seized by the Northland Asset Recovery Unit. Photo / NZ Police

They also seized a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth $30,000 and a Jeep Cherokee, which have been restrained by the Northland Asset Recovery Unit.

A spokesperson said police would continue to investigate and arrest anyone involved in the supply of methamphetamine or other drugs, and would strip offenders of assets derived from the proceeds of crime.

It is the second incident in weeks to rock the historic, and usually quiet, North Hokianga town.

Last month the Masonic Lodge, one of the town's most iconic buildings, was destroyed in an arson attack.