Two arrested and Palmerston North schools put into lockdown after reports of gunshots in Palmerston North

Several schools went into lockdown in Palmerston North after a firearms incident. Photo / 123rf

Two people have been arrested after police were called to reports of gunshots in Palmerston North.

Armed police teams rushed to the scene and several schools went into lockdown for a short time this morning after reports of the possible gunfire on Milson Line.

A police spokesman said it happened just before 11am.

"Several schools in the area have been placed into lockdown as a precaution."

Police were now considering charging the two people arrested.

They were also making inquiries as to whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

Roslyn School, on Kipling St, posted on their Facebook page: "We have just gone into lockdown due to police presence down in Avon Street. We have been advised we are not in imminent danger."

Parents were asked not to come to the school to collect their children.

"They are all safe. We will keep you updated as advised by the police."