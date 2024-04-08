Jodi O'Donnell joins Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan live in studio to discuss the proposed restructure at the state broadcaster including why they're proposing to cut Sunday, Fair Go, Tonight and Midday.

Staff at Television New Zealand will today find out whether they can keep their jobs, and the viewing public will learn whether their favourite shows survive proposed cost-saving cuts.

The Herald understands the state-owned broadcaster is holding a series of meetings where the roles and shows first proposed to be axed last month will be finalised.

A company spokeswoman said “we won’t be confirming any specific timings until we’ve spoken to our people”, however, she did not dismiss the Herald’s understanding.

Television New Zealand (TVNZ) proposed to cut up to 68 roles and four programmes on March 7, eliciting disappointment from staff, their union and the public.

The loss of news and current affairs shows concerned many, with some worrying about how it would affect wider society - particularly given TVNZ’s announcement came a week after its only competitor, Newshub, revealed it would close by the end of June.

Fair Go and Sunday, along with the Tonight and Midday news bulletins were on the line while the company’s digital news brand aimed at youth, Re: News, was also proposed to have roles cut. Staff were reportedly in tears when TVNZ outlined which shows were in the proposal.

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell couldn’t rule out cutting other shows like Shortland Street either, saying during the initial announcement that the broadcaster was “looking at everything”.

The cuts were necessitated by falling revenue, O’Donnell said. Tough economic conditions and structural changes had impacted revenue and prompted difficult choices “to ensure TVNZ remains sustainable”, she said.

Despite trying to lower operating costs in the past year, “we’re now at the point where we need to reduce the size of our team to bring our costs more in line”, O’Donnell said.

“Changes like the ones we’re proposing are incredibly hard, but we need to ensure we’re in a stronger position to transform the business to meet the needs of our viewers in a digital world,” she said.

One News newsreader Simon Dallow presents a story on TVNZ's proposed news cuts.

The union for media industry workers, E tū, pushed back on the proposals. It wrote to TVNZ on behalf of its members raising concerns about the proposal process and a lack of consultation with staff.

“Union members ... feel their experience and expertise simply wasn’t utilised, which is obviously going to lead to a flawed proposal,” E tū negotiations specialist Michael Wood said.

“There’s no use in proposing radical changes like this without exploring other options first.”

TVNZ reporter Baz Mcdonald speaks to the crowd outside his employer's head office protesting the proposed cuts. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

About 100 protesters, including TVNZ staff, gathered outside the broadcaster’s head office in central Auckland in opposition to the cancellations on March 28.

Sunday presenter Miriama Kamo told the Herald that as journalists, they didn’t want to be on the other side of the microphone and it felt unusual.

“The fourth estate is a very important pillar of our democracy, and I’m not sure how much that’s understood by our power brokers,” Kamo said.

She said Sunday was the last long-form current affairs show of its kind, and once it went, there would be nothing like it again.

