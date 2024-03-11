Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

TVNZ job cuts: Media Insider - 1News reporter Barbara Dreaver challenges chief executive Jodi O’Donnell at heated staff meeting

Shayne Currie
By
4 mins to read
Jodi O'Donnell joins Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan live in studio to discuss the proposed restructure at the state broadcaster including why they're proposing to cut Sunday, Fair Go, Tonight and Midday.

TVNZ’s chief executive was challenged by one of the state broadcaster’s most respected and senior journalists at a heated staff meeting over job cuts and the axing of shows such as Sunday and Fair Go.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business