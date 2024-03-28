Jodi O'Donnell joins Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan live in studio to discuss the proposed restructure at the state broadcaster including why they're proposing to cut Sunday, Fair Go, Tonight and Midday.

Television New Zealand (TVNZ) staffers are rallying outside the broadcaster’s Auckland HQ today in a bid to save Sunday, Fair Go and the Midday and Tonight news shows from being pulled off air.

About 100 protesters gathered in opposition to the cancellations, which are part of widespread job cuts as TVNZ battles a big drop in traditional TV advertising revenue as audiences move to digital platforms.

Up to 68 jobs, including about 35 in news and current affairs, are being axed.

Sunday presenter Miriama Kamo told the Herald as journalists, they don’t want to be on the other side of the microphone and it felt unusual.

Miriama Kamo outside TVNZ HQ. Photo / Sylia Whinray

“Diversity in our sector is really important and we need to make sure that every voice has the chance to tell stories on behalf of every voice in our country. And the fourth estate is a very important pillar of our democracy, and I’m not sure how much that’s understood by our power brokers.”

Kamo said Sunday was the last long-form current affairs show of its kind, and once it goes, there will never be anything like it again.

TVNZ staffers outside the organisation's HQ. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“It’s changed laws, it’s saved lives. It has been there to reflect back to our country who we are so allow people to tell their stories. We have a diverse range of reporters who are able to speak to a diverse part of our community. So that’s why it’s really important that we keep it.”

Fair Go reporter and presenter Garth Bray fronted the chant, “Save our stories, save our news” and spoke of feeling sick and angry about the prospect of potentially being one of the last Fair Go reporters.

“You can be sad that you are losing your job, and you can be really sad that your friends are losing their jobs. But the idea that we are losing something as precious as a programme that people invoke every day in this country when they’re getting a raw deal, that makes me a little bit sick and a little bit angry.”

Bray told the Herald they wanted to hold the rally because TVNZ were making big decisions about their future, so the staff wanted to leave the broadcaster in “no doubt” that they cared.

Garth Bray. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

During the event, Bray held a long paper roll filled with thousands of names who have signed a petition opposing the job and show cuts.

“The fact that I don’t recognise them means they’re not blood relatives or friends,” he joked in response to what he made of the around 12,000 signatures.

Some jobs at the broadcaster’s digital youth news platform Re: are also on the chopping block.

Re: News journalist Baz Macdonald said he grew up watching the way news is told fall away and long-form journalism was on the precipice of following suit.

Baz Mcdonald speaking to the crowd outside TVNZ. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“We lose those foundational skills, we don’t get it back. Generations to come of New Zealanders will not have this crucial way of having their stories told. Of holding power to account, of uplifting the voices of vulnerable people in a way that’s more than just a five-second grab.”

Consultation is currently under way and is set to wrap up around mid-April.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.