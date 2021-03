Emergency services attend to a truck that had rolled on Kahikatea Flat Road in Kaukapakapa. Photo / Michael Craig

A truck has rolled over, blocking one lane in rural Auckland today.

Emergency services have been on the scene where a truck is on its side on Kahikatea Flat Rd in Kaukapakapa.

A St John spokeswoman said they were alerted at 12.09pm.

They transported one patient in a moderate condition by ambulance to North Shore Hospital.