Emergency services have been kept busy this morning. Photo / NZME

A truck has overturned and is disrupting traffic travelling on Manaia Rd in Te Kouma, near Coromandel town.

The crash happened on State Highway 25, the road is down to one lane and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised that the traffic disruption is likely to remain for some time.

The driver is reported to be uninjured.

Several crashes have been reported in the region this morning.

SH25 MANAIA. SOUTH OF COROMANDEL - 11:15AM

A truck has rolled on #SH25 near Te Kouma Rd, Manaia, south of Coromandel township, blocking one lane. Heavy haulage is en route for truck recovery. Take extra care driving through this area. ^CO pic.twitter.com/EX44zngn8w — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 4, 2023

A car hit a cow on State Highway 5 in Reporoa about 6.50am and the cow died at the scene.

No people were injured.

There was a two-vehicle crash reported to police about 6.30am on State Highway 2 near Pukehina Station Rd.

There did not appear to be any injuries, a spokesman said, and the road has been cleared.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH30 near Tamatea St in Rotoiti, and the road is blocked.

UPDATE - 9:10AM

This crash has cleared; both lanes are now OPEN. ^CO https://t.co/L76o3kabcj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 4, 2023

A spokesman said it appeared no one was injured and the road should be open soon.

SH30 between Te Puakanga and Morehu Rds is blocked in both directions following a crash this morning, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

It said delays were likely and diversions might be required.

There was a two-vehicle crash on SH2 Te Puke East Rd near the intersection of Benner Rd about 6.30am.

The road was partially blocked.

There were no injuries, a police spokesman said.

Weather

MetService has lifted all weather warnings and watches for the Bay of Plenty, but occasional rain was forecast for the region today.

MetService meteorologist Josh Law said the weather in the Bay of Plenty was looking drier in the next few days.

“For the Bay we are still going to be keeping hold of these northerly winds, cloud and a few showers over the next few days. The weather is looking much drier than we have seen lately with the heavy rain looking set to impact areas to the west of the country — Nelson, Taranaki, Northland for example.