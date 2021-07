Police were notified that a truck had hit the Marton rail overbridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were notified that a truck had hit the Marton rail overbridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 1 is blocked near Marton after a truck hit a rail overbridge.

Police were notified about 6.20am that a truck had hit the Marton rail overbridge, at the intersection with Calico Line, and jack-knifed.

The sole occupant of the truck suffered minor injuries.

SH1 is blocked and diversions are in place around Wings Line and Calico Line.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.