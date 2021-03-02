Truck crash blocks State Highway 1 near Tirau

Police and fire services are at the scene. Photo / File

A truck crash is causing delays on State Highway 1 near Tirau.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the crash north of Tirau, between Main Rd and Paparamu Rd about 7.20am.

SH1 TIRAU - CRASH - 8:05AM

Due to a truck crash lanes are blocked on #SH1 just north of Tirau, near Paparamu Rd. Northbound traffic is being diverted via SH27 (at Tirau) and SH29 via Hinuera. Allow extra time for detour and/or delays: https://t.co/RdKSUhYSgR ^TP pic.twitter.com/EpixMMyfzH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 2, 2021

It appears the trailer has flipped and the southbound lane is blocked. There are no injuries, she said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised northbound traffic was being diverted via SH27 (at Tirau) and SH29 via Hinuera and motorists should allow extra time for detour and expect delays.

Fire and Emergency NZ is also on scene.