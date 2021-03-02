Truck crash blocks State Highway 1 near Tirau

A truck crash is causing delays on State Highway 1 near Tirau.
A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the crash north of Tirau, between Main Rd and Paparamu Rd about 7.20am.
It appears the trailer has flipped and the southbound lane is blocked. There are no injuries, she said.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised northbound traffic was being diverted via SH27 (at Tirau) and SH29 via Hinuera and motorists should allow extra time for detour and expect delays.
Fire and Emergency NZ is also on scene.