“It’s scary, and it’s not surprising when you’ve said it’s okay to be criminals,” shopper Martha Bayer said.
Another member of the public, Terry Buchanan, said: “I actually just bought a stun gun that I’m going to keep in my purse now because of what just happened.”
There’s a growing memorial at the mall in Newport Beach, CA where 68-year-old Patricia McKay was killed Tuesday during an attempted armed robbery. McKay was a tourist visiting from New Zealand. One message reads, “Stop the senseless thefts”. pic.twitter.com/7vbxqHaJVk
“Trish was amazing - funny, loyal, and loving. My absolute deepest sympathies to Doug and her family. In absolute shock.”
Three men arrested after pursuit to Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles Times earlier reported a struggle ensued when the couple were approached by the two men, who then dragged Trish into the mall parking lot.
A third man driving a white sedan ran over McKay before the two men fired shots as they led police on a high-speed chase, that reached speeds of nearly 180km/h, into Los Angeles County before their arrests.
Newport Beach Police officials identified the suspects as Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster, Malachi Edward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles, and Leroy Ernest Joseph McCrary, 26, of Compton.
All three were booked on homicide, firearm and criminal conspiracy charges.
The Los Angeles Times reported McCrary has a history of crimes in LA County and was arrested in October 2022 with being a narcotics addict in possession of a firearm.